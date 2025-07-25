Highlanders focus on finishing as Dynamos’ relegation fears mount

TOMORROW, a tense showdown awaits at Rufaro Stadium as Highlanders, under interim coach Try Ncube, face CAPS United in a fixture steeped in rivalry. Despite creating numerous opportunities in recent matches, Bosso’s inability to convert chances into goals has become a worrying trend that Ncube insists must be addressed urgently.

“We must be confident and avoid rushing. Our players tend to panic when opportunities arise,” Ncube admitted, highlighting the need to “return to the drawing board and refine our attacking patterns and finishing so we can start scoring.” Highlanders have netted just 20 goals in 22 league outings this season, and their recent goalless draw against Triangle, despite creating chances, underscores their attacking woes.

For the clash against CAPS United, currently 10th with 25 points to Highlanders’ 8th place with 28, Ncube is looking for a significant improvement.

“If we can create chances like we did in that game and show more composure in front of goal, we can get the result we want,” he asserted, emphasising the “determination and confidence to collect maximum points.”

While Mafios Chihweta has been a standout performer in midfield, the burden of scoring cannot rest solely on his shoulders; greater cohesion and composure in the final third are essential for Bosso to secure a positive result in the capital. Much has changed since Highlanders triumphed in the first leg, with both teams now under new interim management, setting the stage for an unpredictable encounter.

Meanwhile, at Barbourfields Stadium, a struggling Dynamos side faces a desperate battle for survival against Chicken Inn. The Glamour Boys, once Bulawayo favourites, arrive with a subdued mood amongst their local fanbase, now mired in deep relegation trouble.

Winless in six matches, their latest a goalless draw against Manica Diamonds, Dynamos’ crisis has been further compounded by the suspension of head coach Saul Chaminuka by both the club and the Premier Soccer League. Languishing in 17th place with a mere 16 points, their survival hopes are rapidly fading. A result in Bulawayo is paramount, but they face a Chicken Inn side equally in need of points, hovering just above the relegation zone themselves after an inconsistent season.

Saturday

Ngezi Platinum v TelOne (Baobab), GreenFuel v FC Platinum (GreenFuel Arena), Kwekwe v ZPC Kariba (Bata Stadium), Mwos v Herentals (Ngoni Stadium)

Sunday

CAPS United v Highlanders (Rufaro Stadium), Triangle v Bikita (Gibbo Stadium), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Simba Bhora (Sakubva Stadium)

Monday

Scotland v Yadah (Rufaro Stadium)

Source: Herald

