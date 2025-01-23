High Court Dismisses Walter Magaya’s Challenge to ZIFA Presidential

Spread the love

HARARE – The High Court has dismissed Walter Magaya’s challenge to his disqualification as a candidate for ZIFA president in elections due on January 25.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi: “I accept that the minimum was a pass with 5 O’ Levels. A requirement to have 5 O’ Levels must be met.

“Just for the avoidance of doubt, if one relies on a diploma, the issue is not that a diploma is higher than O’ Level. The applicant would be required to produce an O’ Level certificate even if he holds a PhD.

“In the present matter, the applicant has been coy in disclosing further information regarding his qualifications to correct the committee’s decision.

“The challenge by the applicant cannot succeed. His application is dismissed. Each party to pay its costs.”

