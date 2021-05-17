Harry Kane tells Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave – report

CAPE TOWN – Harry Kane has reportedly told Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave.

According to Sky Sports, the club are said to be looking for replacements as theyv’e resigned to losing the striker, who has scored 220 goals for the club since making his debut during the 2012/13 campaign.

The news will have alerted the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, who are all in the market for a top class, prolific striker.

Kane is thought to prefer to stay in the Premier League, which rules out the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have also shown interest in signing the England captain through the years.

While no fee has been discussed for Kane, it is believed it will take a bid of up to £150 million to convince Spurs to allow him to speak to other clubs.

It was reported earlier this month that Manchester United’s owners were hoping to sanction a move for Kane in a bid to win over the club’s angry fans after their role in the now failed European Super League proposal.

IOL Sport