Harare Councillors Reject Lease Agreement Between City and Scottland FC Over Rufaro Stadium

HARARE – Councillors have strongly opposed the City of Harare’s proposal to lease Rufaro Stadium to Scottland FC, citing the club’s failure to deliver on a similar agreement involving the refurbishment of Mabvuku Number 1 Ground.

The matter was hotly debated during an Ordinary Council meeting held at Town House on Tuesday, with several councillors questioning why Scottland FC was being prioritised over other interested corporate entities.

Under the proposed agreement, Scottland FC pledged to upgrade Rufaro Stadium to international standards before the end of the year, in partnership with undisclosed stakeholders. However, many councillors expressed scepticism, pointing to the club’s lack of progress at the Mabvuku facility, which remains in a state of disrepair despite a previous lease deal.

Ward 16 Councillor Denford Ngadziore challenged the council’s decision, arguing that Scottland had not fulfilled its commitments.

“You leased Mabvuku Ground to Scottland, but to this day, nothing has happened at the facility. We are yet to see a single league match played there. So, I suggest we should not give Rufaro Stadium to the same partner that has failed to deliver on a much smaller project,” Ngadziore said.

Rufaro Stadium, one of Zimbabwe’s most iconic football venues, has been undergoing renovations, but the upgrades have yet to meet international standards. Councillor Costa Mhande urged the city to open up the process to competitive bidding rather than handing the project to Scottland FC without a transparent selection process.

“The council should define a clear vision for Rufaro Stadium and then advertise a tender for an open partnership,” Mhande suggested. “Scottland can focus on other stadiums like Dzivarasekwa and Gwanzura instead of jumping on this facility, which is already close to completion.”

The controversy comes after the City of Harare rejected a similar lease offer from Sakunda Holdings in 2022, despite the energy giant’s financial capacity to undertake large-scale renovations.

As the debate continues, stakeholders will be closely watching how the City of Harare proceeds, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability in managing the capital’s sports infrastructure.

