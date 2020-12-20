News Ticker

Hamilton voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year

December 21, 2020 Staff Reporter Sports 0

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - NOVEMBER 29: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

(Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, rounding off a remarkable year in which he became Formula One world champion for a seventh time.

Hamilton, 35, beat off competition from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and jockey Hollie Doyle, who finished second and third respectively, to collect British sport’s premier annual award for a second time after winning it in 2014.

Hamilton won his fourth consecutive world title this year to match Michael Schumacher’s record of seven crowns.

Premier League champions Liverpool were named Team of the Year and their manager Juergen Klopp won Coach of the Year. Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford won the Expert Special Panel Award for his school meal campaign.



