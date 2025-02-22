Guirassy scores 4 goals for Dortmund, first to do so since Haaland in 2020

Spread the love

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Serhou Guirassy became the first player since Erling Haaland to score four goals for Borussia Dortmund in a 6-0 rout of Union Berlin on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

“Four goals, victory, amazing fans,” Guirassy told broadcaster Sky after the game. “The first time in my life, I think. Four goals is such a great thing. I’m happy of course, but always, the most important is the team and the victory.”

Haaland scored his four in a 5-2 win at Hertha Berlin in November 2020.

“World class,” Dortmund coach Niko Kovač said of Guirassy’s performance. “There’s nothing else to say.”

Kovač also praised midfielder Pascal Gross for setting up four goals.

Guirassy had only scored nine in 19 league games prior to Union’s visit, far from reaching the 28 goals he scored in 28 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart last season.

Altogether he scored 44 goals in 58 games over two seasons at Stuttgart after joining the German club from French team Rennes in 2022.

The Guinea star was the second player after Germany defender Waldemar Anton to join Dortmund from Bundesliga runner-up Stuttgart last summer, but both struggled to impress as Dortmund made a faltering start to the season.

The club finally fired Nuri Sahin as coach in January, appointing Kovač, the former Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich coach, in his place. But Kovač also labored to get the team going as as Dortmund lost both of his first two Bundesliga games in charge.

Performances in the Champions League suggested the team was capable of more. Dortmund won 3-0 at Sporting Lisbon, then drew 0-0 against the Portuguese team on Wednesday to seal progress to the last 16.

Guirassy scored one goal and set up another in Lisbon. He has 10 goals and five assists in the Champions League this season.

At Stuttgart, Guirassy thrived in a strike partnership with Germany forward Deniz Undav. At Dortmund he has been more isolated. He benefited from Gio Reyna being given a rare start on Saturday as Kovač gave the young American just his second league start this season.

Dortmund next faces French team Lille in the Champions League and is confident – thanks in part to Guirassy’s impact – of reaching the quarterfinals.

“You always have to begin one day, and today was a great day,” Guirassy said. “I hope we can build on this.”

