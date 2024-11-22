Guardiola’s decision to stay in English football welcomed by rival managers

Spread the love

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s decision to stay in English soccer was welcomed by rival Premier League coaches on Friday, even if it made their chances of winning trophies even harder.

“It’s good news for City,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said of Guardiola signing a two-year contract extension, “and it’s good news for the league.”

Guardiola, who arrived at City in 2016, hasn’t just established his team as the dominant force in the Premier League. He has also taken the English game to a new level, winning an unprecedented four league titles in a row and once leading City to 100 points in a league campaign in one of his eight full seasons at Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said Guardiola’s tactics have “revolutionized how a lot of teams play” in England.

“It’s good for the English game that he is still here and he will continue to develop and evolve his style and people will continue to potentially follow that,” Howe said.

“Of course from the competition side, it keeps the Premier League the best in the world.”

Slot’s Liverpool leads City by five points after 11 games and looks to be the likeliest team to prevent Guardiola from winning five straight titles.

“It’s interesting for us managers to keep facing one of the best managers football has ever had,” Slot said.

City striker Erling Haaland was more definitive about Guardiola’s status in the game.

“He’s the best manager in the world,” Haaland said in an interview with British broadcaster Sky Sports, “and probably the best manager who ever existed.”

Guardiola will look to end City’s run of four straight losses — his worst streak of results as a coach — when he leads the team into a home match against Tottenham on Saturday.

Guardiola said City’s poor run was a big reason why he signed a new deal, with some questioning whether the club’s era of dominance was coming to an end.

“I felt I could not leave now. Maybe the four defeats was why,” Guardiola told City’s website.

“I think we deserve, after four defeats in a row, to bounce back and try to turn the situation. I think we deserve to be here. I am not arrogant to say, but it’s the truth.”

Source: AP

