Going gets tough for Dynamos, Highlanders, Caps United

It was a weekend local football giants would wish to quickly forget after they failed to collect maximum points in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Having got off the campaign with a controversial victory over Yadah, Harare giants Dynamos suffered their first defeat of the season in a one-nil loss to Triangle United away at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat comes after the Glamour Boys were knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup by early contenders and PSL defending champions, FC Platinum last week.

After a promising start to the season that saw DeMbare going on a 12 game unbeaten run, Tonderai Ndiraya’s men now find themselves in 10th position on the Premier Soccer League table with three points.

Their rivals in the Harare, Caps United are yet to collect maximum points in three matches after a goalless draw with Harare City.

This comes after another stalemate in the first match with Makepekepe having 2 points from as many matches.

Elsewhere, Bulawayo giants, Highlanders shared the spoils with Ngezi Platinum Stars after a goalless draw to pick up their first point of the season.

Bosso lost their first match 2-0 to Black Rhinos, and are currently occupying 14th position.

However, Defending Champions FC Platinum seem to have picked up from where they left off when they won the league title in 2019 with the Zvishavane based side at the top of the log standings with six points after beating Chicken Inn 2-1 at the weekend.

Mutare based Manica Diamonds are the surprise package in the league as they are in the second position with six points after a 2-1 victory over Bulawayo City in their second match. – ZBC

