Germany’s Joshua Kimmich Condemns ‘Absolutely Racist’ Survey Findings on National Team Diversity

Spread the love

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — German midfielder Joshua Kimmich has vehemently criticized a recent survey’s findings, which revealed that one in five Germans would prefer more white players on the national soccer team, calling the results “absolutely racist.”

The survey, commissioned for ARD’s documentary “Unity and Justice and Diversity,” polled 1,304 randomly selected participants. Approximately 21% expressed a preference for a predominantly white national team.

“Anyone who’s grown up with soccer knows this is absolute nonsense. Soccer in particular is a good example of how you can unite different nations, different skin colors, and different religions,” Kimmich stated on Saturday. “That’s what our team is all about. I would miss a lot of players if they weren’t here. This is absolutely racist and has no place in our changing room.”

Kimmich made these remarks in Herzogenaurach, where the German team is holding a training camp for the upcoming European Championship. The 27-man squad is diverse and includes several Black players.

“When you consider that we are about to host a European Championship at home, it’s absurd to ask such a question when the aim is actually to unite the whole country,” Kimmich added. “It’s about achieving great things together. As a team, we’re trying to get everyone in Germany behind us.”

Germany is set to warm up for Euro 2024 with friendlies against Ukraine in Nuremberg on Monday and Greece four days later in Mönchengladbach. The host nation will kick off the tournament on June 14 against Scotland in Munich, followed by matches against Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19 and Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...