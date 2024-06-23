Germany Secures Top Spot in Group A with Stoppage-Time Goal Against Switzerland

Spread the love

FRANKFURT, Germany — A dramatic stoppage-time goal by substitute Niclas Füllkrug salvaged a 1-1 draw for Germany against Switzerland on Sunday, ensuring the host nation finished at the top of Group A.

Füllkrug’s header from a cross by fellow substitute David Raum found the far corner of the net past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The equalizer came after Switzerland had taken the lead with a clever volleyed shot from Dan Ndoye in the 28th minute.

The draw ensured Germany finished first and Switzerland second in Group A. Hungary took third place after scoring an even later stoppage-time goal to defeat Scotland 1-0 in Stuttgart.

Germany will now head to Dortmund for a round of 16 match on Saturday against the runner-up from Group C, currently led by England, with Denmark likely to be the opponent based on the current standings. Switzerland will play their round of 16 match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Saturday against the runner-up from Group B, which will be decided in the decisive match between Italy and Croatia on Monday.

Switzerland’s goal showcased the talent from Bologna, the Italian club that has qualified for its first Champions League entry next season. Ndoye timed his run perfectly to meet a cross from his Bologna teammate Remo Freuler. The play began when Fabian Rieder, making his first start since the 2022 World Cup, won the ball in the German half and passed it to Freuler.

Germany thought they had taken the lead in the 17th minute when Robert Andrich’s long-range shot bounced over Sommer. However, a VAR review revealed an earlier foul by Jamal Musiala, nullifying the goal.

The playing surface at the Waldstadion, which had been criticized for its poor condition during the previous Euro 2024 games, held up better on Sunday. The stadium’s roof was kept closed to protect the turf, with no more rain forecast for the next five days.

Germany’s next challenge awaits in Dortmund, while Switzerland prepares for their crucial match in Berlin, both teams looking to advance further in Euro 2024.

Source: AP

