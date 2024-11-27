News Ticker

Gabriel mimics Gyokeres in cheeky goal celebration in Arsenal win over Sporting in Champions League

Arsenal’s Gabriel, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s 3nd goal against Sporting during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
LISBON, Portugal — Arsenal defender Gabriel kept Viktor Gyokeres quiet — then had the audacity to steal the in-demand Sporting Lisbon striker’s trademark goal celebration.

After heading in Arsenal’s third first-half goal in the Champions League on Tuesday, Gabriel linked the fingers of his hands and placed them over his eyes, before laughing with his teammates.

It was most likely a dig at Gyokeres, the Sweden striker who has quickly become one of European soccer’s hottest properties. That is how Gyokeres celebrates his goals — and he has scored plenty of those this season.

Gyokeres has scored 24 goals for Sporting in all competitions and was coming off netting four for Sweden in a Nations League match against Azerbaijan.

Earlier in the first half, Gabriel had enjoyed tackling and dispossessing Gyokeres near the Arsenal area — waving both his arms in a gesture to the crowd.

Gabriel’s goal made it 3-0 to Arsenal at halftime and the English team went on to win 5-1, with Gyokeres failing to score. He did hit the post with a shot late in the game, however — after Gabriel had gone off with an injury.

