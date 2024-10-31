Formula One’s Credibility On the Spotlight Amid Claims of Alleged Stewards, and Broadcasters Bias

Spread the love

Johnny Herbert has dismissed allegations of bias from British stewards towards Max Verstappen, affirming that no alterations will be made to the officiating of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The FIA stewards have been in the spotlight over the past two weekends, first for issuing a penalty to Lando Norris at the United States Grand Prix, followed by a controversial decision to impose two 10-second penalties on Verstappen in Mexico.

The debate intensified after Norris received a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in Austin, while Verstappen was penalised with a 10-second sanction, raising questions of potential bias against the British driver.

Stewards clarified that Norris’s lesser penalty was due to Verstappen’s significant involvement in the incident, as both drivers had been forced wide. In contrast, Verstappen’s penalties in Mexico were straightforward; he was initially penalised at Turn 4 for pushing Norris off the track, despite Norris having the right of way. He then received a second penalty for leaving the track after overtaking Norris at Turn 7, resulting in both drivers being forced off.

Verstappen’s father, Jos, suggested that bias played a role, expressing concerns to De Telegraaf about the FIA’s choice of stewards, particularly regarding any potential conflicts of interest stemming from previous drivers’ sympathies.

Herbert, who served on the stewards’ panel in Mexico, has strongly rejected the suggestion of British bias. He pointed out that the other three stewards involved in the decision were not British.

“There always seems to be an issue about British stewards being labelled ‘biased’, but when we are in that room, we adhere to the FIA’s rules and guidelines. Our decisions are based solely on the racing we observe,” he stated in an interview with Action Network.

“To label it ‘biased’ is absurd and simply not true. We strive to be as fair as possible in our evaluations.”

Herbert emphasised that the focus should be on the racing tactics observed, noting that certain driving styles do not conform to established guidelines. He insisted that the decisions made in Mexico were justified.

“In Mexico, the other stewards were American, Belgian, and Brazilian, all of whom have equal authority. To suggest bias is ludicrous,” he asserted.

He also confirmed that, as in Mexico, the stewards will continue to uphold the FIA’s guidelines in determining penalties for the upcoming race in Brazil.

“No, the stewards won’t change anything in Brazil,” Herbert concluded.

Source: Planet F1

