Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Dies at 76

Sven-Goran Eriksson, the former England manager and the first non-British coach to lead the national team, has passed away at the age of 76. Eriksson, who guided England to the quarter-finals in three major tournaments during his tenure from 2001 to 2006, died at home on Monday morning, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

In January, Eriksson revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and had “at best” a year to live. His family confirmed his passing, stating, “Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family.”

Eriksson’s managerial career was distinguished and extensive, with stints at 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester City, AS Roma, and Lazio, where he won a total of 18 trophies. He also managed national teams such as Mexico, Ivory Coast, and the Philippines.

After retiring as a player at the age of 27, Eriksson began his managerial career with Degerfors in 1977. He quickly found success with IFK Gothenburg, where he won the Swedish league title, two Swedish cups, and the 1982 UEFA Cup. Eriksson then moved on to manage top European clubs, including two spells with Portuguese giants Benfica and successful periods with Italian teams Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, and Lazio. His achievements at Lazio were particularly notable, as he won seven trophies, including the Serie A title, two Italian Cups, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Despite his illness, Eriksson spent the last year revisiting some of his former clubs, including Lazio and Sampdoria. In March, the lifelong Liverpool fan participated in a charity match at Anfield, helping to lead a Liverpool Legends team to a 4-2 victory over an Ajax Legends side.

In a heartfelt message shared at the end of his recent documentary, “Sven,” released earlier this month, Eriksson said, “I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it.”

Eriksson’s passing marks the end of an era for a manager who left an indelible mark on football, both in England and across Europe.

