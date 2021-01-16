Former Caps United chairman Bwanya dies

Former Caps United chairman Sherperd Bwanya has died.

Bwanya passed on this Saturday Morning at West End hospital where he was admitted after suffering a stroke last week.

He is regarded as one of the finest football administrators the country has known having led Caps United for 6 years from 1995 up 2001.

During his tenure Makepekepe cemented their name as cup kings especially with the all conquering 1996 side.

He is survived by a wife and three children.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.