FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he would like to see an African league created and investment of more than $1 billion (900 million euros) on stadia on the continent.

“We have to take the 20 best African clubs and put them in an Africa league,” Infantino said during a visit to the DR Congo to celebrate the 80th birthday of club TP Mazembe.

“Such a league could make at least 200 million in revenue, which would put it among the top 10 in the world,” he added.