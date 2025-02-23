FIFA Delegation Expected in Harare Monday

Spread the love

A FIFA delegation is expected in Zimbabwe today to induct the new ZIFA executive committee headed by Nqobile Magwizi.

David Fani of Botswana, a veteran football administrator, will be the facilitator and will be assisted by FIFA consultant Stewart Regan.

The ZIFA media office confirmed that they would be here for four days.

The ZIFA executive committee will be assisted to have an appreciation of their roles and responsibilities.

The executive committee ensures what is passed as policy by the Assembly is implemented by the secretariat and other operational arms of Zimbabwe football.

“Defining and discussing the role and responsibilities of the executive committee is one of the topics they will go through,” said ZIFA in a statement.

Strategic planning and implementation will also come up for discussion.

A clearer position on residual issues like the legitimacy of the ZIFA Assembly is one thing Zimbabweans will want guidance on.

The term of office of the ZIFA Assembly expired in 2022 and the top-to-bottom approach adopted by FIFA when they wanted out of Zimbabwe football affairs has left a cloud of uncertainty.

So much is expected of this ZIFA executive committee and they are expected to benefit from Kennedy Ndebele’s football background. – Herald

