FC Platinum captain Brian Banda killed in car crash

ZVISHAVANE — FC Platinum captain Brian Jasper Banda died in a car crash near Filabusi early Sunday, the club confirmed.

He was 29.

The midfielder was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla Bubble owned by Proton Bakeries which veered off the road after the driver attempted to overtake at a blind spot and encountered on-coming traffic near the Fred Mine turn-off.

The Proton driver, who was travelling towards Mbalabala from Zvishavane, drove off the road to avoid a collision before the vehicle overturned at around 2.30AM. Banda and another passenger were killed on the spot.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) mourned his death in a brief statement.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Brian Banda, captain of FC Platinum, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident,” ZIFA said.

Banda was capped once by Zimbabwe.