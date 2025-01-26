Fans Demand Investigation into VAR, Possible Match-Fixing After Controversial Red Card for Arsenal Teen

Spread the love

LONDON – Arsenal fans are calling for an investigation into possible corruption or match-fixing involving VAR after a controversial red card was issued to 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

The incident occurred late in the first half when referee Michael Oliver sent off Lewis-Skelly for tripping Wolves’ Matt Doherty during a counter-attack attempt following an Arsenal corner. While such a foul is typically punished with a yellow card as a professional foul, Oliver deemed it serious foul play and brandished a straight red.

The decision was upheld by VAR official Darren England, who concluded that the tackle met the threshold for serious foul play, sparking widespread outrage among Arsenal players, fans, and football pundits alike.

Former footballer Jamie O’Hara speaking on TalkSport expressed his disbelief over the decision on talkSPORT, calling it “one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen” and questioning the effectiveness of VAR.

“Honestly, I’ve watched the replay and seen it in slow motion. It’s almost like Michael Oliver couldn’t wait to pull out the red card. It was unbelievable,” O’Hara said.

He went on to criticise VAR’s failure to overturn the decision despite having access to technology and multiple replays.

“VAR should get shut down. That’s how bad it is. For them to look at it again, with all the technology in that room, and still accept it was a red card? It’s an absolute disgrace. There has to be an investigation into what’s going on,” he added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, though less vocally critical than O’Hara, made his dissatisfaction clear in his post-match comments.

“I am absolutely fuming, but I leave it to you guys because it is that obvious,” Arteta told Sky Sports, refusing to elaborate further.

The controversial decision has led to a flood of calls from fans for greater transparency and accountability in officiating, with some demanding an independent inquiry into the VAR system. Social media was ablaze with accusations of potential bias or corruption, with many questioning how a seemingly routine professional foul escalated to a red card.

The incident adds to growing concerns about the consistency of VAR decisions in the Premier League. Critics argue that the system, designed to reduce errors, has instead introduced new layers of controversy.

Despite the uproar, Arsenal managed to secure a narrow victory, but the debate over the Lewis-Skelly red card is far from over. With calls for an investigation intensifying, the spotlight is firmly on the Premier League and its use of VAR in officiating.

As the season progresses, fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see if steps are taken to address the ongoing issues surrounding VAR and its role in the game.

