Fabisch Jnr for Warriors COSAFA tie

Warriors Coach Zdravko Logarusic is going ahead with preparations for the COSAFA tournament set for South Africa in two weeks despite the uncertainty surrounding the senior national team’s participation at the regional competition.

While the local football governing body, ZIFA, awaits approval from the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic has taken a proactive approach by setting the wheels in motion for the national team to prepare for the COSAFA Cup which kicks off on the 7th of next month.

Indications are that 19-year-old Hamburg midfielder, Jonah Fabisch will be one of the few new faces, with the coach having confirmed that his team will be built around locally-based players.

Jonah is the son of the late former Warriors Coach Reinhard Fabisch whose Dream Team came within 90 minutes of qualifying for the World Cup.

The midfielder who has a Zimbabwean mother has in the past been called up for the Under-23 team but did not honour the call for unspecified reasons.

He has also represented Germany at the youth level and his availability will surely excite Warriors fans who still hold his father in high regard.

Former FC Platinum defender, Kevin Moyo is one of the players expected to be called up.

Moyo is currently on the books of Nkana FC in Zambia, where he plays alongside Jimmy Dzingai and Gilroy Chimwemwe.

Among the local players set to be part of Squad is Caps United midfielder, Blessing Sarupinda who has been impressive in the five matches that he has played so far.

Harare City defensive midfielder, Patrick Ben Musaka and Dynamos defender Frank Makarati could also be part of the Squad alongside his central defence partner Partson Jaure and Highlanders’ Peter Muduhwa. – ZBC