News Ticker

F1 champion Hamilton signs 1-year deal to stay at Mercedes

February 8, 2021 Staff Reporter Sports 0

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - NOVEMBER 29: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes for a ninth season after signing a one-year deal, the team said Monday.

Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world championship titles — moving him level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven for his career.

“Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track,” said Hamilton, who has won 74 races with Mercedes.

As part of his new deal, Mercedes and Hamilton have established a charitable foundation in a commitment to “supporting greater diversity and inclusion in all its forms in motorsport,” the team said.

“I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue,” Hamilton said.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said the two parties took time to agree to a new deal because of the effects of the pandemic.

“We have always been aligned with Lewis that we would continue,” Wolff said, “but the very unusual year we had in 2020 meant it took some time to finish the process.”

“The story of Mercedes and Lewis,” Wolff added, “has written itself into the history books of our sport over the past eight seasons, and we are hungry to compete and to add more chapters to it.”

The 2021 F1 season begins in Bahrain next month.



Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com