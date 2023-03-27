Extraordinary turnaround as Mahachi eyes Europe move

Former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United attacker Kudakwashe Mahachi is set for a blockbuster return to football, in Europe!

The Zimbabwean international has been unemployed since the beginning of the season after SuperSport United let go of him.

Mahachi was at the centre of a scandal involving his son, in which he faced attempted murder and abuse charges.

He was however acquitted of those charges and there’s finally some good news on the football front for him!

“The former Orlando Pirates attacker is currently processing his travelling documents.” a FarPost report read.

“Please accept this letter as an official invitation from FCB Magpies, a Gibraltar professional football team, for Kudakwashe Mahachi, a Zimbabwean national with passport number [hidden] to attend a football trial in Gibraltar.” Sunday News said as quoted by FarPost.

“As part of the trial invite, FCB Magpies will provide accommodation and all food expenses.”

In other news, Rising Zimbabwean star Prince Ndlovu undergoing a week-long trial at Orlando Pirates.

The promising 17-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for Zimbabwean giants Highlanders FC is due to be assessed by Jose Riveiro’s side.

Ndlovu was linked with a move to Croatian side HNK Vukovar 1991 however reports suggest that move was prevented by visa issues.

And now, the talented midfielder will reportedly be given a chance to impress at the Mayfair club.

The Buccaneers currently have Kabelo Dlamini and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo who can slot into that number 10 role.

While Ndlondlo’s preferred position is slightly further back, Dlamini hasn’t proved himself in the free-role position despite a number of opportunities to do so.

A breath of fresh air in the form of a young yet highly skilled Zimbabwean may be just what Jose Riveiro needs to spark his team’s attacking play.

“Ndlovu left yesterday with an evening flight. He will be on trial from the 20th to the 26th of March,” Highlanders’ Communication and Marketing Officer Nozibelo Maphosa told ThisIsFootball.

According to the same publication, Ndlovu already spent two weeks on trial at the Buccaneers in January 2023.

