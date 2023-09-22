‘Everyone is united’ says embattled Ten Hag amid dressing room leaks

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – Manchester United are drowning out all the noise about reports of dressing room unrest with the squad and staff pulling in the same direction as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Burnley, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

United are 13th in the Premier League standings after a poor start to the season and have conceded at least three goals in each of their last four matches in all competitions, which includes Wednesday’s 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Ten Hag was asked about a number of leaks coming out of the dressing room, including one report about players being unhappy with his treatment of former United goalkeeper David De Gea, but the Dutch manager was unfazed.

“I don’t know if it’s a leak but I know opinion, so I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are okay with it. At United, you have to win every game so it doesn’t change anything,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“It’s my second year, I know it’s not always going only up, you will have gaps and you can get stronger from it as long as you stay together. That’s what we are doing in the dressing room… Everyone is united and at United, you fight.”

Ten Hag also confirmed United’s 85 million-euro ($90.57 million) signing Jadon Sancho remains exiled from the first-team squad over a disciplinary issue.

United had confirmed earlier this month that the 23-year-old would train alone and Ten Hag said his return to action “depends on him”.

“For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that is our focus. He (Sancho) will not be in the squad.”

Burnley are winless since their return to the top flight but Ten Hag praised Vincent Kompany’s side who are 19th.

“There’s no easy game, definitely not against Burnley,” he said.

“We know how intense they play and I must say I like their approach and their adventure. I like the intensity and dynamics. We must play our best.”

Ten Hag said Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount would be assessed in training as they return from injuries before taking a call on their involvement.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...