Eto’o angered about possible delay of AFCON

“We are very clear about our commitment to making [the Africa Cup of Nations] a success in Cameroon. […] We will all be in Cameroon in a few weeks,” said Patrice Motsepe on the evening of 20 December. Although rumours continue to circulate that CAN, which is due to be held in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February, will be postponed, the head of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reassured that this is not the case.

“We can see the extent of the commitments that have been made to ensure that the problems mentioned in recent days are resolved,” he said. “We are going to hold this CAN, in partnership with the government of Cameroon, the people of Cameroon, CAF and the new president of the Cameroonian Federation, Samuel Eto’o. It will be a successful CAN, the most successful of all!”

These statements come as Samuel Eto’o, recently elected head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), made a real fuss on Monday. “I do not understand why it would not take place,” he said, when asked by our colleagues at Canal + Sport Africa if CAN will be postponed. The former international footballer calmly but angrily said that Fecafoot will “devote all its energy to ensuring that this African Cup of Nations is held.”

“Some Africans are still complicit”

“Give me one good reason why the African Cup of Nations should not take place! Otherwise, we are just being treated the same way we have always been treated: we are less than nothing and we must always suffer,” he said, pointing out that Europe and Africa are treated differently.

“The Euro was played when we were in the middle of a pandemic, with full stadiums. There were no incidents, and we played in several European cities.”