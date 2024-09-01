Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Propels Manchester City to the Top of the Premier League

Spread the love

Erling Haaland’s remarkable start to the season continued as his second consecutive hat-trick powered Manchester City to a 3-1 victory over West Ham on Saturday, sending the defending champions to the top of the Premier League.

Haaland, who dismantled Ipswich with a treble last weekend, followed up with another masterclass at the London Stadium. The Norwegian striker now boasts an astonishing 70 goals in 69 Premier League appearances since joining City from Borussia Dortmund.

City’s title defense has begun in ominous fashion, with Pep Guardiola’s men the only team to have won all three of their opening fixtures before the international break. Haaland’s explosive form has been a key factor, with the striker already setting a Premier League record with seven goals in the first three games of the season.

“No words for him. All we can do is make him play better and better and give him as many balls as possible to the box,” Guardiola said of his star forward.

Despite rotating his squad, with Rodri, John Stones, and Kyle Walker on the bench after their Euro 2024 exploits, and Phil Foden sidelined for a second game due to illness, Guardiola had no such concerns about Haaland. Refreshed after a summer break from international duty, the 24-year-old striker has been relentless in front of goal.

“I feel good, I feel energized. I had a long vacation and pre-season,” Haaland said. “Only footballers know how important it is to have a break. You need to calm your body and mind down because it’s a long season. I feel fresh and that’s the most important thing.”

Haaland opened the scoring after West Ham’s defense gifted possession to Bernardo Silva, who set up the striker for a composed finish past Alphonse Areola. City dominated the early stages, with Areola denying Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian also striking the crossbar.

However, West Ham equalized against the run of play with a swift counter-attack. Jarrod Bowen’s low cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by City’s Ruben Dias, briefly giving the home side hope.

City quickly reasserted their control, retaking the lead with a clinical finish from Haaland after a slick move involving Rico Lewis. Haaland’s performance could have included an assist, but Lewis fired over from the striker’s clever lay-off.

West Ham nearly punished City for failing to extend their lead, as Mohammed Kudus hit the post following a rapid break led by Bowen. But it was Haaland who had the final say, sealing the victory with a delicate chip over substitute goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after being played in by Matheus Nunes.

Fabianski then denied Haaland a fourth goal in stoppage time, but the damage was already done. City’s victory leaves them sitting comfortably at the top of the table, while West Ham, under Julen Lopetegui, find themselves in 14th place after a second defeat in three games.

The Premier League will now pause for the international break, but Haaland’s incredible form has already set the tone for City’s pursuit of a fifth consecutive league title.

Source: AFP

