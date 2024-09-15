English Premier League: Liverpool crash and Man City wins again

Spread the love

Chelsea left it late as they grabbed all three points at the Vitality Stadium after striker Christopher Nkunku fired in the 86th minute, thanks to an assist from Jadon Sancho, who made his debut for the London club after leaving Man United.

The London-born winger made an impressive start during the Bournemouth vs Chelsea match as he was named man of the match.

The Englishman moved to Chelsea on a loan with an obligation to buy on the final day of the summer transfer window. The boyhood Chelsea fan moved back to London after his services were no longer required at Man United, having publicly clashed with coach Erik Ten Hag last season.

Some fans in the Chelsea away end were singing Sancho’s name proudly in the stands as he ensured three points for Enzo Maresca’s squad.

“I’ve been working hard for this moment and I’m just happy that I got my chance.

“I’m very happy here. I have to thank all the staff and my team-mates.

“The first day I came in, they made me feel welcome and I’m so happy to feel this comfortable,” Sancho told the media in a post-match interview.

Three points in the bag for Chelsea, but it was far from a convincing win for the billion pound squad.

Good fortune was certainly on The Blues side as their Spanish stopper Robert Sanchez saved a first half penalty which was taken by Evanilson, Bournemouth’s record fee signing after Dominic Solanke left for Tottenham Hotspurs.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool’s perfect start under Arne Slot came to a stunning end as Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday in the 3pm kick off.

Forest had not won at Anfield in the top flight for 55 years but the home faithful were stunned when Callum Hudson-Odoi fired in the winner 18 minutes from time.

Liverpool had won all three of their opening games under Slot without conceding, including a 3-0 win away at Manchester United two weeks ago.

But the Reds were sloppy and sluggish after the international break and made to pay.

“The result frustrates the most and we cannot be happy about how the game went. It was a stop-start game and we hardly created any chances,” said Slot.

Victory lifts Forest into fifth with eight points from their opening four games.

“The players did it so well. We were against the ropes but we stayed in the game and found our moment,” said Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Southampton vs Manchester United

Manchester United eased the pressure on ten Hag with a comfortable 3-0 win at Southampton.

United had been left to fester on their humbling by Liverpool for two weeks over the international break, but bounced back after a slow start at Southampton.

The Red Devils needed a penalty save from Andre Onana to deny Cameron Archer before two goals in five minutes just before half-time swung the game decisively in the visitors’ favour.

Matthijs de Ligt nodded in his first United goal before Marcus Rashford ended his six-month drought by finding the bottom corner with a curling effort.

Manchester United’s Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Alejandro Garnacho rounded off the scoring in stoppage time after Southampton captain Jack Stephens had been sent-off.

“Once Andre stopped the penalty, straight after, we scored a goal with Matthijs de Ligt, the game was all ours and we dominate the game from that point,” said Ten Hag.

Manchester City v Brentford FC

Erling Haaland’s two goals sent Manchester City three points clear at the top of the Premier League in a 2-1 win over Brentford.

City took full advantage of Liverpool’s defeat to move clear at the top by stretching their 100 percent record to four games despite a disastrous start.

Yoane Wissa opened the scoring after just 22 seconds for Brentford at the Etihad.

However, Haaland’s form at the start of the season remains unstoppable, even if the Norwegian just missed out on a record third consecutive hat-trick in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old’s powerful deflected effort brought City level before he showed a combination of strength and skill to shrug off Ethan Pinnock and dink the ball over the onrushing Mark Flekken.

Only the post denied Haaland another hat-trick after half-time but he now has a Premier League record nine goals in the first four games of the season.

“He’s just an absolute machine in front of goal and I can’t speak highly enough of him,” said City’s Jack Grealish of Haaland, who had been doubtful due to the death this week of a close family friend.

“It does speak volumes about him as a person and his mental strength.”

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland gives thumbs up as he celebrates victory. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Aston Villa vs Everton FC

Aston Villa moved up to third after Everton blew a two-goal lead for the second consecutive game.

Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Toffees a dream start at Villa Park.

But Everton remain without a point this season due to dreadful defending.

Ollie Watkins struck twice either side of half-time to level before Jhon Duran’s stunning strike from distance earned Villa a third win in four games.

Brighton vs Ipswich Town FC

Brighton remain unbeaten but were unable to break down Ipswich in a 0-0 draw at the Amex.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City FC

Crystal Palace came from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Leicester thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s double. Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi had given the Foxes the lead.

Fulham FC vs West Ham FC

West Ham also struck late through Danny Ings to snatch a 1-1 draw at Fulham. Mexican striker Raul Jimenez had given Fulham an early lead, but Marco Silva’s men were unable to secure the win in the end.

