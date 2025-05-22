England Crush Zimbabwe in Run-Fest at Trent Bridge as Top Order Fires

Spread the love

NOTTINGHAM, England – England’s top order delivered a commanding performance on the opening day of their one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, amassing a towering 498 for 3 by stumps on Thursday.

Ben Duckett (140), Zak Crawley (124), and Ollie Pope (169 not out) all notched centuries in a dominant batting display, taking full advantage of a lacklustre Zimbabwean bowling attack. England scored at a brisk 5.66 runs per over, making it a punishing day for the visitors in their first Test match on English soil in over two decades.

Duckett and Crawley set the tone with a blistering opening stand of 231 runs in just 41.3 overs. Duckett was eventually dismissed for 140 off 134 balls, caught by Ben Curran at cover off Wessly Madhevere. Crawley, playing a more measured innings, reached his first Test century since 2023 before falling leg-before to spinner Sikandar Raza for 124.

Crawley then shared a 137-run second-wicket partnership with Pope, who will resume his innings on day two, eyeing a new personal best beyond his current Test high of 205. Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 10 at the close.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to score a Test hundred and a great day for the team,” Crawley told Sky Sports. “With Ben playing as well as he did, I didn’t feel a heap of pressure. And then Ollie came in and played the same way.”

Former captain Joe Root also passed a milestone, surpassing 13,000 career Test runs before being dismissed for 34, caught by Sean Williams at deep fine leg off Blessing Muzarabani.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers struggled for consistency throughout the day, regularly offering width and over-pitching deliveries that England’s batters punished with ease. Their cause was further hampered when paceman Richard Ngarava—arguably the most threatening of the attack—pulled up with a back and hamstring issue after lunch. He returned briefly later in the day but did not bowl again.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine had won the toss and elected to field, hoping overcast skies and the historically seamer-friendly conditions at Trent Bridge would favour his pacemen. However, England’s batsmen nullified any early threat with confident stroke play and relentless scoring.

The decision to bowl first was influenced by Zimbabwe’s recent heavy defeat—a 138-run loss to a youthful combined county side in their only warm-up fixture. But England’s seasoned batters ensured there would be no redemption on the opening day.

The second day will see England looking to post an insurmountable total and potentially bat just once in this four-day encounter, which also serves as preparation for their upcoming Test series against India and the Ashes tour to Australia later this year.

Reuters

