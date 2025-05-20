England announce playing XI for Zimbabwe Test

Spread the love

ENGLAND Cricket head coach Brendon McCullum has announced the playing XI that will face Zimbabwe in a historic one-off four-day Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting on Thursday.

McCullum announced the squad on Tuesday afternoon with 27-year-old Essex bowler Sam Cook set to make his Test debut for the Three Lions.

Ben Stokes will captain the side.

Cook will form a bowling attack with Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and spinner Shoaib Bashir while Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett open the batting. Olie Pope will come in at number three with the experienced Joe Root coming in at four while their newly appointed white-ball skipper, Harry Brook bats at number five.

Stokes will be in at six with Jamie Smith returning as the wicketkeeper after missing their tour of New Zealand late last year due to paternity leave.

This will be the first Test meeting between England and Zimbabwe in 22 years.

England XI for Zimbabwe Test:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir. –

