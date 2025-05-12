Emile Heskey impressed by level of football in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Former England and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey concluded his visit to Zimbabwe yesterday, which saw him engage with local football leadership.

Heskey, who is an Ambassador of the Zotus Group, believes infrastructure is the foundation of economic transformation.

He explored opportunities for football development and community engagement.

Arriving in Harare last week, Heskey had the opportunity to attend the soccer match between Scottland and Simba Bhora at Rufaro Stadium and was impressed by the warm enthusiasm from fans and local football officials.

Newboys Scottland won the match 2-0 after a quick-fire brace from Michael Tapera.

During his stay, Heskey met Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) officials and other football stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing coaching programmes and player development. He was impressed by the raw talent he encountered, noting that many players playing for the national team are honing their skills abroad, which should enhance local soccer going forward.

In an interview at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as he left the country yesterday, Heskey said: “The level of the game is interesting (and) still growing. The enthusiasm of fans is exciting; that is the main thing.

“I think you have got a lot of players playing outside of Zimbabwe who play for the national team. So it’s (level of football) going to grow in that way, but it’s about developing on grounds as well.

“The players have a lot of skill, a lot of pace, but yes, there is need probably for a bit more direction in structure.

“But they’re getting there. Like I said, things are not just built in one day.”

His visit to Zimbabwe has inspired many aspiring footballers, who were eager to learn from his experiences as a professional player.

Zotus, an international development powerhouse, has already made a mark in Africa and Asia through transformative projects.

It is well-known for spearheading the US$50 billion Zotus City smart city initiative in partnership with the Botswana government.

The visit to Zimbabwe is seen as a significant step in the group’s strategic African expansion, with a focus on partnering governments to deliver inclusive and impactful development.

Like this: Like Loading...