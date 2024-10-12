Egypt Maintains Perfect Record in AFCON 2025 Qualifiers, Tunisia Stunned by Comoros

Spread the love

CAPE TOWN, – Egypt continued their flawless run in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, securing a 2-0 victory over Mauritania at home in Cairo.

Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet were on the scoresheet, with Egypt eventually breaking down a stubborn Mauritanian defense after almost 70 minutes of pressure. The win puts Egypt six points clear at the top of Group C at the halfway mark of the qualifiers.

In a major upset, Tunisia suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Comoros, ending their unbeaten start to the campaign. Rafiki Said scored the only goal of the game just past the hour mark, despite Tunisia’s 15 goal attempts. This defeat marks Tunisia’s first home loss in AFCON qualifiers since 2010. However, they still lead Group A with six points from three games, with Comoros trailing closely behind on five points.

Late Goals Propel Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal to Victory

Nigeria needed a last-minute strike to secure a 1-0 win over Libya. German-born midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored four minutes from time, keeping Nigeria in pole position in Group D. They are now five points clear of third-placed Rwanda, with three matches remaining in the qualifiers.

Ivory Coast, playing in San Pedro, dominated Sierra Leone 4-1. Franck Kessié starred with a brace, despite missing one of his penalties. Nicolas Pepe also found the back of the net, as the Elephants secured their third consecutive victory in the qualifiers.

Senegal cruised to a 4-0 win against a 10-man Malawi side in Diamniadio. Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson both netted goals, helping Senegal stay tied with Burkina Faso at the top of their pool with seven points each. Both teams are favorites to advance to the tournament finals in Morocco next year.

Cameroon, South Africa, and Uganda Secure Key Wins

Cameroon eased to a 4-1 triumph over Kenya, with Premier League star Bryan Mbeumo transferring his club form to the international stage. Vincent Aboubakar scored a penalty, while Martin Hongla and Christian Bassogog also contributed to the scoreline.

South Africa recorded a historic 5-0 victory over Congo in Gqeberha, matching their second-largest winning margin ever. Teboho Mokoena led with a brace, alongside goals from Bathusi Aubaas, Lyle Foster, and Iqraam Rayners. A win against Congo in their next game in Brazzaville would see South Africa secure qualification for the AFCON finals.

Uganda, currently leading their pool, beat South Sudan 1-0 with a goal from Bevis Mugabi. This win solidifies their position at the top of the standings as they aim for a spot in the continental tournament.

Mixed Results for Other Contenders as Zambia Struggles

Elsewhere, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Angola, and Mali all registered victories to boost their qualification hopes. However, Avram Grant’s Zambia faced a setback with a surprise 0-0 draw at home against Chad, leaving them in second place in their pool with just four points from a possible nine.

With several teams vying for qualification, the latest round of AFCON qualifiers has delivered a mix of predictable outcomes and shocking upsets, setting the stage for a competitive race to secure a place in Morocco next year. The top two teams in each group will advance to the 24-team finals, making the remaining matches crucial for all contenders.

