Dynamos Slide Deeper Into Relegation Trouble After Heavy Defeat

Dynamos’ relegation fears deepened on Sunday after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at Barbourfields Stadium.

Goals from Lynoth Chikuhwa, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, and Michael Charamba sealed a dominant win for the hosts, lifting them to 11th place on the table with 27 points.

Dynamos, meanwhile, remain 17th, firmly in the relegation zone, having managed just two wins in 23 matches. They have now lost 11 games and drawn 10, trailing safety by eight points.

In other matches played on Sunday, CAPS United ended Highlanders’ recent dominance over them with a narrow 1-0 win at Rufaro Stadium, courtesy of a second-half strike from Nyasha Chintuli. The forward found the top corner in the 66th minute after being teed up by Phineas Bamusi.

Triangle United climbed out of the relegation zone with a convincing 3-0 win over Bikita Minerals, while log leaders Simba Bhora were held to a 1-1 draw by Manica Diamonds.

On Saturday, Ngezi Platinum Stars edged TelOne 2-1 at Baobab Stadium, FC Platinum secured a 1-0 away win against GreenFuel, ZPC Kariba beat Kwekwe United 3-0, and MWOS drew 1-1 with Herentals College at Ngoni Stadium.

Matchday 23 concludes on Monday, 28 July, with 4th-placed Scottland facing Yadah in the final fixture.