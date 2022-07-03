Dynamos seek rebound

DYNAMOS have one win in their last five league matches.

Coincidentally, the Harare giants have also failed to beat Triangle in their last five league meetings.

The two teams clash at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon, with title-chasing DeMbare hoping to bounce back from a shock 1-0 defeat against Yadah Stars at the same venue last Saturday.

Their coach Tonderai Ndiraya has been talking about the need for his charges to respond to that morale-sapping defeat, as the race for the championship begins to heat up.

But, in Triangle, Dynamos face a bogey side.

DeMbare’s last league win against the Sugar Boys was in 2017 when they won 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium on July 30.

Since then, Triangle have dominated their clashes, winning thrice, with the other two matches ending in stalemates.

However, it is interesting to note that Dynamos have never lost a league match against Triangle in Harare since the latter’s promotion to the top-flight in 2013.

But, last weekend’s defeat to Yadah cast some doubts over DeMbare’s pedigree to stay in touch with log leaders Chicken Inn and champions FC Platinum, the other serious contenders for the league championship.

Interestingly, Dynamos play both FC Platinum and Chicken Inn inside the next three weeks.

That is why Ndiraya is demanding a robust response from his boys.

“We have got to respond. We are playing at home and naturally when you are at home, you want to collect maximum points,” Ndiraya told the media.

“That is the reaction that we are expecting from the team, especially when you are among the leading pack in the championship.

“You want to respond in a very strong manner after a defeat and that is what we are looking at doing.

“But this is a game of football and we will not be playing a weak team.”

Triangle won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Gibbo, courtesy of a Partson Jaure own goal.

Since then, Dynamos have lost only thrice – against Chicken Inn, Highlanders and Yadah.

But they have also dropped points in some drawn matches.

DeMbare boast one of the best defences in the Premiership, having conceded seven goals so far from open play.

The other three goals against them came via a boardroom decision to award Highlanders the May 15 abandoned match at Barbourfields.

While their defence has been tight, their attack remains largely ineffective.

DeMbare have scored 20 goals in 18 matches, at a rate of 1.1 goals per game.

Star defender Frank Makarati scored their 20th goal in the 3-0 mauling of CAPS United in the derby tie at the National Sports Stadium on June 5.

Ndiraya is dissatisfied with the manner his strikers have gone about their business this season.

Emmanuel Paga, who last scored on April 24 when Dynamos edged Manica Diamonds 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium, is still their leading scorer with five goals.

Winger Bill Antonio has three goals, Nigerian import Alex Orotomal has one, while Cameroonian Albert Eonde and veteran Evans Katema are still to find their range.

Ndiraya’s men have, however, always found a way of grinding a result even when they are not playing good football.

Triangle coach Jairos Tapera acknowledged as much.

“Dynamos are always Dynamos … you have got to treat them with respect. They are even more dangerous when they are coming from a defeat, so we are expecting a backlash,” Tapera told The Sunday Mail Sport.

“However, we are there to compete and we are prepared for whatever they will throw at us. Competition in the league is heating up in this second half of the season and so many things will happen.

“Therefore, we need to up our game and at least maintain the form that saw us defy the odds in the first half of the season.”

Seasoned defender Arnold Chiveya and former Young Warriors midfielder Takunda Mukunga have been ruled out because of injury, while former Dynamos midfielder Walter Sande is suspended.

But the Sugar Boys influential trio of skipper Donald Ngoma, Russel Madamombe and Gerald Bhero is available for the tie.

