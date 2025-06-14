Dynamos pull out of CAF Confederation Cup as financial woes mount

Spread the love

HARARE – Dynamos have pulled out of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup due to financial challenges bedevilling the club.

Dynamos qualified for the continental tournament after winning the Chibuku Cup.

The former giants of Zimbabwean football are in the grips of a major financial crisis that has seen players going unpaid their signing on fees, the club using last year’s kits and the club languishing in the relegation zone in the domestic league.

“After thorough evaluation, it has been determined that the club is not yet fully prepared to compete at continental level this year,” Dynamos said in a statement on Saturday.

Club chiefs said they believed that it was “in the best interests of the team and everyone associated with Dynamos to focus on strengthening its readiness for future competitions and ensure we would not participate in such tournaments just to make up numbers.”

Dynamos has failed to attract a major sponsor, leaving the club battling to meet its obligations and put together a competitive team.