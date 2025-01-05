Dembélé scores last-gasp winner as PSG wins Champions Trophy

Spread the love

PARIS — Ousmane Dembélé scored a stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Monaco 1-0 to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

The France winger was unmarked at the back post to meet a low cross from the left by Fabian Ruiz in the second minute of added time.

PSG won the trophy, also known as the super cup, for the third straight time and a record-extending 13th overall. PSG won the league and cup double last season, with Monaco finishing second in the league.

The match was played at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, with PSG owned by Qatar-based QSI since 2011.

Désiré Doué hit the crossbar early on for PSG and Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Köhn made several saves.

Monaco improved after the break and hit the post through Eliesse Ben Seghir and Brazilian defender Vanderson.

Although Köhn made a fine save to deny Achraf Hakimi in the 74th minute, he failed to properly read Ruiz’s cross and Monaco missed out on winning the trophy for the first time since 2000.

Later Sunday, Marseille looked to strengthen its grip on second place in Ligue 1 with a home win against lowly Le Havre.

French league

Toulouse climbed up to eighth place with a 1-0 win at seventh-place Lens, which leads Toulouse on goal difference.

Striker Zakaria Aboukhlal scored a penalty in the 73rd.

The goal came shortly after Lens midfielder David Pereira da Costa was shown a second yellow card following a video review and was sent off.

Angers beat Brest 2-0, and Strasbourg rallied to win 3-1 at home to Auxerre and move into 10th spot.

Esteban Lepaul scored early on for Angers and fellow striker Ibrahima Niane, who replaced Lepaul in the 75th, wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

Strasbourg’s goals came from captain Habib Diarra, Félix Lemarechal and forward Emanuel Emegha, after Hamed Traore gave Burgundy side Auxerre an early lead in Alsace.

Source: AP

