DeMbare crisis deepens

THE chaos at Dynamos took another ugly twist yesterday following the suspension of head coach Saul Chaminuka, who is already serving a two-match ban imposed by the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee this week.

The soft-spoken coach is facing a myriad of charges from his employers who met on Thursday to review performance by the struggling Harare giants.

Chaminuka is accused of poor results since taking over the relegation-threatened outfit mid-May. He has also been nailed for insubordination.

But this latest episode of the chaos in the DeMbare camp could signal the end of a short-lived marriage between Chaminuka and the Glamour Boys, which only lasted 10 games.

Former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was yesterday tipped to step in and fill the void as DeMbare make desperate attempts in their battle for survival this season.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera yesterday wrote to the under-fire coach explaining how the club’s executive reached the decision after considering the team’s poor performances, team selection as well as the “head coach’s conduct and behaviour during the course of discharge of duties.”

“In light of the above, a prima facie case has been established against you and as such you are hereby suspended in terms of section 6 (1) of the National Employment Code of Conduct (SI 15 of 2006). Your suspension from work is without pay and benefits with effect from 25th July 2025,” said Marechera.

Already, the coach was sitting on a two-match suspension and a US$4 000 fine after he was found guilty by the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee this week for leading the walkout of their abandoned match against FC Platinum.

Without going into detail about the explicit charges the coach is facing, Marechera revealed Chaminuka is now set for a disciplinary hearing.

Chaminuka has only been in charge of the Glamour Boys for 10 games, after taking over from Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe in May. His first assignment was a 1-1 draw in the Harare Derby against CAPS United.

But just like his predecessor, results continued to evade his team which recorded only one win, four draws and as many losses.

The other match against FC Platinum was abandoned at Mandava, but DeMbare still went on to lose on a technicality after the match was awarded to the Zvishavane side on a 3-0 scoreline this week.

Chaminuka was implicated in the mayhem after calling his players off the pitch. DeMbare were also fined US$5 000 while the coach got a separate US$4 000.

The expenses are believed to have irked the management of the already struggling giants, who face certain relegation unless a miracle happens in the last 12 games.

Marechera said Chaminuka will be summoned for a hearing, which could provide a platform for the final parting shot.

“You shall be shortly served with the notification to attend a disciplinary hearing which notification shall spell out the detailed allegations and subsequent charges as provided for in the National Employment Code of Conduct.

“During your period of suspension you are not allowed to visit any of the Dynamos facilities including attending the team’s training sessions or matches or even to phone any of the Dynamos players, technical officials or Executive members.

“All Club property and equipment in your possession should be surrendered to the Club Treasurer at the Club Offices as well as the motor vehicle.

“The Club Treasurer will arrange with you on the logistics of the return of the above assets and for any information, or request that you may have during your suspension, you are advised to speak to the Club Treasurer only should the need arise,” said the DeMbare letter.

Dynamos are set to face Chicken Inn at Barbourfields tomorrow on the back of a disappointing run. They have not scored a goal in their last six matches, and assistant coach Philemon Mutyakureva who was on the bench when they drew 0-0 against Manica Diamonds during the midweek was concerned.

The team has scored only six goals after playing 22 games this season.

“It’s not a secret, we need strikers, it’s not a secret. We need to add more strikers in our ranks, that’s not a secret,” said Mutyakureva.

“The pressure is obvious, it’s there. It’s there to us as coaches, it’s there to the players, so we have to make sure we find the best way possible to make sure it doesn’t affect the performance of the next games.

“We are hoping for a positive result (against Chicken Inn). Nothing short of a victory might keep our hopes still alive.”

But he also admitted the team was lacking in quality in contrast to the previous classes of Dynamos, of which he also once played.

“Indeed, there is so much belief, so much belief is still there but this is a different Dynamos from the Dynamos that we used to know. Generations differ, so we have to work with what is available,” said Mutyakureva.

Fixtures:

Today: Ngezi Platinum Stars v TelOne (Baobab), GreenFuel v FC Platinum (GreenFuel Arena), Kwekwe Utd v ZPC Kariba (Bata), MWOS v Herentals (Ngoni)

Tomorrow: CAPS Utd v Highlanders (Rufaro), Triangle v Bikita Minerals (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Simba Bhora (Sakubva)

Monday: Scottland v Yadah (Rufaro)

Source: Herald

