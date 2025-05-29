DeMare hit with FIFA ban

Spread the love

Zimbabwean football midgets Dynamos have been hit with a FIFA transfer ban after failing to settle outstanding payments totaling US$18,500 owed to two former players from Ghana, Emmanuel Paga and Ansa Botchway.

According to reports, Dynamos owes Paga US$8,500 and Botchway US$10,000. The duo parted ways with the club in December 2024, with Paga joining Manica Diamonds and Botchway moving to Scottland FC.

The ban prevents Dynamos from registering new players, either domestically or internationally, until the debt is cleared, further compounding the club’s woes after a difficult 2024 season marred by internal unrest.

Dembare, as the Harare-based club is popularly known, endured a turbulent campaign that saw players staging multiple training boycotts in protest over unpaid winning bonuses and sign-on fees. The unrest culminated in a mass exodus at the end of the season, with 15 senior players walking away from the club.

The latest development makes Dynamos the fourth Zimbabwean club to be sanctioned by FIFA in the past year over contractual or financial disputes, highlighting ongoing governance and financial challenges within local football.

As pressure mounts, the club is yet to release an official statement on how it intends to resolve the issue and lift the ban. With preparations for the next season already underway across the league, Dynamos’ ability to rebuild its squad and remain competitive now hangs in the balance.

