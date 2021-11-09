Darikwa pulls out as Warriors begin preps

HARARE – Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa has pulled out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Africa Group G qualifier match against Bafana Bafana due to undisclosed personal reasons.

The Wigan captain is one of three players who had been invited to the squad by coach Norman Mapeza, who were conspicuous by the absence from the team’s first training session which was held in Sandton Tuesday morning.

Striker Knox Mutizwa and Brendon Galloway also missed out on the training session but are expected to join the rest of the squad Tuesday afternoon.

Leicester City’s sensation Tawanda Maswanhise is said to be trying to obtain a Zimbabwean passport and will miss the Bafana Bafana match, but is expected to make it for the Ethiopia clash on Sunday in Harare.