Darikwa dedicates win to cyclone victims as Zimbabwe qualify for Afcon

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa helped Zimbabwe qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday.

The right-back was in the starting XI as the Warriors beat Congo 2-0 in Harare to top their qualifying group.

However, the celebrations were overshadowed with the BBC reporting the death of a fan in a stampede before the game as people tried to gain access to the national stadium.

Tendayi Darikwa ✔@TendayiDarikwa For the people affected by Cyclone Idai that was for you . Thank you Zimbabwe for your support today. Next stop , Egypt. #AFCON2019

Khama Billiat opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a free-kick, but captain Knowledge Musona secured the victory.

It means Zimbabwe will play in a second consecutive finals.

Darikwa was born in Nottingham, but qualifies for Zimbabwe through his father.

After the game, he tweeted to dedicate the victory to those affected by Cyclone Isai, which has killed 700 people across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.