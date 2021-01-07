Covid-19: Norman Mapeza’s father dies

The father of Zvishavane-based FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

The 81-year-old Michael Mapeza died in a private Harare hospital this morning. The development was announced by his son Norman who was in Tanzania with the team for CAF Champions League. Said Mapeza:

He was taken to hospital on Monday complaining of all symptoms of Covid_19. He was yesterday (Wednesday) reported to have improved and feeling better and was even asking for some fruits. We all thought he was recovering only to be phoned this morning by my nephew that the old man is no more.

It is really bad, but what can we do. Such is life, we just have to move on. I am now trying to see if I can secure a flight back home today or tomorrow morning.

As we speak, only my sister and the husband are the only people at home. Kento (Kennedy) is in the US, my other brother is in UK, the other one is SA as is the sister. It is tough.

The tragedy comes hours after Mapeza’s team had lost 3-0 to Tanzanian side, Simba FC, in a CAF Champions League match which many said was influenced by match officials.

Zimbabwe has of late recorded a spike in the number of coronavirus cases prompting authorities to reimpose a stricter Level IV national lockdown.