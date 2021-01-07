Covid-19: CAPS United Legend Anthony Kambani Dies

CAPS United legend Anthony Kambani has died. Kambani’s death was announced by ZIFA on Twitter in a Tweet that said:

ZIFA has learnt with great sadness of the passing on of Zimbabwe football’s distinguished son and CAPS United Legend Anthony Kambani . Bla Tony will be greatly remembered as a fine midfielder of his generation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kambani family. MHDSRIP

Hector Marimo described Kambani as one of Zimbabwe’s soccer legends of all times:

As a Caps United fan myself Anthony Kambani is amongst that elite group of legends including Stix Mtizwa, Joel Shambo and Joe Mugabe as my all time greats. Go well Anthony. And Thank you for great memories. RIP!

Details of how Kambani died and any burial arrangement are yet to be announced. We will update this article of new details emerge.

Source: ZIFA Twitter