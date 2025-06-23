Controversy Erupts as FC Platinum vs Dynamos Clash Abandoned After Disputed Penalty

Spread the love

ZVISHAVANE — A high-stakes Premier Soccer League showdown between FC Platinum and Dynamos at Mandava Stadium ended in chaos on Sunday after a late and disputed penalty decision sparked protests and forced an early abandonment of the match.

The incident unfolded in the 75th minute with the match delicately balanced at 1-1. Referee Qedisani Dirwai, who is no stranger to controversy, awarded FC Platinum a penalty after ruling that Dynamos defender Emmanuel Jalai had fouled Oscar Bhebhe inside the area.

The decision infuriated the Dynamos bench and players, triggering heated protests and a lengthy stoppage as the Harare giants refused to resume play to allow the penalty to be taken.

After several failed attempts to persuade Dynamos to return to the field, Dirwai blew for full time just after 5pm, officially abandoning the encounter. The final outcome will now be determined by the ZIFA Disciplinary Committee, which is also handling a similar case involving Dirwai — who last season awarded a contentious late penalty in a match between Scottland and Chicken Inn, leading to that game’s abandonment as well.

A furious Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka did not mince his words after the chaos, accusing referees of consistently compromising fair play.

“Referees are cheating and there is no way that we can continue playing week in and week out when they keep giving away matches like that,” Chaminuka fumed. “They are not fair at all. Coaches are sick because of how matches are handled, and the referees just go scot-free. If they had allowed that penalty to be taken, it would have been swept under the carpet. At least now the match commissioner has something to report — let’s see what is written about this game.”

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza, however, condemned the decision to abandon the match, warning that such actions damage the reputation of local football.

“If you’re going to walk off the pitch, we’re not solving anything,” Mapeza said. “It has happened to us too — goals from offsides, denied penalties — but we never walked out. We have to continue to play because you never know what might happen. Walking out is not good for our football.”

The match had started brightly for Dynamos, who took the lead in the fourth minute through Vusa Ngwenya’s powerful header from a Temptation Chiwunga free-kick. FC Platinum had a chance to equalise before the break when Bhebhe weaved past defenders but fired into the side netting.

Four minutes into the second half, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya pounced on a costly defensive error by Dynamos captain Shadreck Nyahwa, intercepting his weak back header and calmly finishing past Pride Tafiremutsa to level the score.

The hosts continued to press, with Bhebhe missing a clear chance on the hour mark when he chose to shoot rather than pass to an unmarked teammate. The game then built towards its controversial climax with Dirwai’s penalty call — a decision that will be debated long after the final whistle.

For FC Platinum, the abandonment keeps their unbeaten league run intact as they reach the halfway stage of the season, but the circumstances will cast a long shadow over the result.

The league now waits on ZIFA’s disciplinary ruling to decide the official outcome and any possible sanctions for Dynamos.

Teams:

FC Platinum: W. Magalane, T. Ndlovu, N. Nyasulu, M. Ndlovu, B. Nzori, T. Jubane (C. Tshuma 65’), H. Magaya, P. Shoko, D. Marowa (J. Selemani 72’), T. Ngwenya, O. Bhebhe.

Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, T. Magwaza (E. Jalai 70’), A. Gwatidzo, S. Nyahwa, G. Mandivei, B. Jeriman (K. Madera 70’), T. Pio, T. Chiwunga, E. Perezo, F. Agmeyang (F. Agmeyang 45’), R. Ngwenya.