Coltart throws toys out of the pram over Peter Ndlovu’s BMW X6 gift

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart, a beneficiary of colonialism, has voiced his disapproval of Zimbabwean football legend Peter Ndlovu for accepting a high-end BMW X6M Sport from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The luxury vehicle, valued at over US$140,000, has sparked debate over the ethical implications of accepting such gifts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Coltart expressed concern about the lack of scrutiny by celebrities accepting lavish gifts from Chivayo, whose source of wealth has been under public scrutiny.

“I am sad that Peter Ndlovu has had to sully his fine name in this way. Celebrities have a duty to ask the question – where did the money come from to buy these vehicles?” Coltart wrote.

Chivayo, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and ties to high-profile individuals, has gifted cars and other items to several local celebrities, including Mai Chisamba, Leonard Zhakata, Jah Prayzah, Moses Chunga, Mai Charamba, and Killer T.

Ndlovu, a celebrated figure in Zimbabwean football, has yet to respond to the criticism.

