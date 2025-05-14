Cisse’s plan to revive Libya’s footballing fortunes

After years of missed opportunities on the continental stage, Libyan football is looking to reignite its competitive fire.

The man aiming to stoke those flames is Aliou Cisse, the former Senegal boss who led the West Africans to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title.

For many, Cisse’s decision to become head coach of the Mediterranean Knights in March may have been a surprise.

But, for the 49-year-old, the move to join a nation ranked 117th in the world and 31st in Africa was based on a shared idea.

“I chose to be here in Libya and start this project because from my very first meeting with the board members of the Libyan Football Federation I felt the willingness and how much they believed in me as a person and as a coach,” Cisse told BBC Sport Africa.

“They have a clear vision, and there is where our ideas met.”