Cisse’s plan to revive Libya’s footballing fortunes

After years of missed opportunities on the continental stage, Libyan football is looking to reignite its competitive fire.
The man aiming to stoke those flames is Aliou Cisse, the former Senegal boss who led the West Africans to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title.
For many, Cisse’s decision to become head coach of the Mediterranean Knights in March may have been a surprise.
But, for the 49-year-old, the move to join a nation ranked 117th in the world and 31st in Africa was based on a shared idea.
“I chose to be here in Libya and start this project because from my very first meeting with the board members of the Libyan Football Federation I felt the willingness and how much they believed in me as a person and as a coach,” Cisse told BBC Sport Africa.
“They have a clear vision, and there is where our ideas met.”
Despite reports that he joined as one of the best-paid international coaches in Africa, Cisse insists he is not a hired gun, but someone who can lay the foundations for success.
In Senegal, he spent a decade shaping a generation that would go on to secure the country’s first senior continental title.
He hopes to have a similar impact in Libya after agreeing an initial two-year deal.
“This country is full of talent and potential,” he said. “My job is to put Libyan football in the place it deserves.
“I am a man of a project, a builder of generations. In Senegal I had a fruitful 10-year project.
“I’m full of passion and confidence that I will repeat the same thing here.”
Libya have not qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) since 2012 and Cisse has already seen several aspects which can be improved.
“The players possess undeniable technical skills and there’s an abundance of raw talent,” he said.
“What’s lacking, however, is experience and improved game management.
“Talent alone isn’t enough at the African level – we need more commitment, fighting spirit, confidence and discipline to reach our goals.”
Targeting an Afcon return
Cisse is still waiting for his first win as Libya coach, having picked up one point from games against Angola and Cameroon in qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in March.
Those results left his side five points adrift of Group D leaders Cape Verde and four points behind Cameroon with four rounds of preliminaries remaining.
A second-placed finish could secure a continental play-off spot and extend hopes of reaching next year’s finals.
“Our chances are still alive. In football, nothing is impossible,” Cisse said.
“We must prepare thoroughly for the next two matches away to Angola and home to Eswatini.”
Since his opening two games, the Senegalese has held strategic meetings with Libyan officials to establish a roadmap for the future.
Top of the agenda is building a balanced team structure that blends domestic talent with players from the diaspora.
“We have some very important milestones ahead that can accelerate our development,” he added.
“We have the opportunity to participate in the Arab Cup [in December], which will serve as valuable preparation ahead of the Afcon 2027 qualifiers.
“Our main goal – qualification for Afcon 2027 – was set by the federation. Libya hasn’t reached the tournament in 15 years, and that must change.”
Believing in local players and handling pressure
Cisse also clarified one key talking point regarding using players based in Libya as the core of his side.
“I’ve heard rumours suggesting that I won’t rely on local players. I want to firmly deny that,” he stated.
“The foundation of our work will begin with domestic-based players. I intend to build around them and enhance the squad with professional reinforcements from abroad.
“There are Libyan players in Germany, Spain, Belgium and other leagues. I will reach out to every one of them.
“We are ready to welcome all who are committed to this national project.”
Cisse accepts that, given his achievements with Senegal and his profile, he and Libya’s results will come under scrutiny.
Yet while pressure often defines coaching roles in Africa, Cisse embraces it.
“There’s positive pressure and negative pressure,” he said.
“High level football is all about pressure and every person who wants to succeed in life must accept pressure.
“After 35 years of my football career, I can manage pressure. I can even use this positive pressure as motivation.”
A commitment to Libya
Cisse has scouted players in the Libyan Premier League and begun to embed himself in the North African country’s footballing culture.
He insists he is fully committed to the Mediterranean Knights.
“I have absolutely no intention of leaving,” he emphasised. “My morale is high.”
Cisse says that having pride in representing Libya will be a cornerstone of his vision for the side.
“A player can represent many clubs throughout his career, but he will only ever have one national team,” he said.
“Playing for the national team should be seen as a great honour.
“I love players who are willing to fight for their country. If we instil this mentality, nothing will stop us.
“In Senegal, I worked with world-class stars, but they all came together for one national mission.
“That’s exactly the kind of tradition I want to build here in Libya.”
Cisse’s journey with Libya may begin with trying to remain in the hunt for a first-ever appearance at the World Cup, but securing a place at the Africa Cup of Nations would secure him an exalted status with the country’s fans. – BBC