Chiyangwa’s imminent departure from Zimbabwean football as pressure mounts

Media reports emanating from Zimbabwe suggest that the Zimbabwean Football Association president Philip Chiyangwa could vacate his office.

This comes after Wednesday’s immediate resignation of two of the federation’s board members, Piraishe Mabhena and Felton Kamambo.

It is reported that the two resignations have left ZIFA with only three executive members in Chiyangwa, his vice Omega Sibanda and board member Philemon Machana – leaving them short of the required quorum to run the body.

The News Day website has it that the executive was operating with five members, following the death of Edzai Kasinauyo last year, while the Premier Soccer League and women football seats in the board were yet to be filled.

Chiyangwa was said to be sitting on a plan to appoint PSL boss Keni Mubaiwa and women’s football chairperson Rosemary Kanonge to avert the embarrassment and keep his job.

However, according to the ZIFA constitution: When 50% of the posts in the executive committee becomes vacant, the general secretary (Joseph Mamutse) automatically takes over the reins and arranges for elections within two months.

The Zimbabwean website reports that the latest developments effectively mean that Chiyangwa ceases to be the ZIFA president after coming into power at a congress held on December 5, 2015.

However, it remains to be seen if the outspoken COSAFA boss will step down as expected and call for an election.