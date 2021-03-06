Chiyangwa calls for football resumption

Calls for the resumption of local football continue to grow louder, with COSAFA being the latest to add their voice.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) recently granted authority to 24 National Sport Associations to resume training and other sporting activities, but football and other mass sports were excluded from the list.

Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) president Phillip Chiyangwa has challenged authorities to clear the way for football resumption.

“I think we have wasted a lot of time, you look at other countries where there are now, it’s simple now there is no need for us not to play football, SRC and Zifa must clear the way if ZIFA Is failing then SRC must come in and help that’s their role not to be a prefect but they are there to help,” he said.

“Authorities must seek guidance to make sure that football is played it long overdue and Zimbabwe is being left behind.”

Veteran football administrator Ndumiso Gumede weighed in saying, football ought to be given the respect it deserves.

“For so long sport has played second fiddle and we take it as a hobby, so at the end of the day sport is just for fun but that’s not how the world is, sport is business and we should respect it as such.”

It’s been a year without local football and the country continues to be left behind globally as football business is evolving.