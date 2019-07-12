Chiyangwa accused of AFCON sabotage

ZIFA has resolved to recall former association president Philip Chiyangwa from the Cosafa presidency, holding him responsible for the Warriors dismal performance at the on-going 2019 African Cup of Nations finals in Cairo, Egypt, following their early exit.

The Warriors were eliminated from the tournament in the group stages, emerging with just a single point following a 1-1 draw against Uganda, while the other two matches against hosts Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo ended in defeats.

The build-up to the tournament was characterised by threats of boycott by players over allowances and appearance fees.

They almost failed to fulfil the opening match of the campaign against Egypt as well as the final group match against the DRC over outstanding allowances.

Yesterday, Zifa president Felton Kamambo told reporters during a news conference, also attended by acting Zifa vice-president Phillemon Machana and Brighton Malandule in Harare, that a third force involving Chiyangwa, former Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda and board member Chamu Chiwanza were responsible for the instability in the Warriors camp.

The Zifa boss charged that the Warriors had been infiltrated by vengeful elements bent on reversing the great work by the current executive.

He added that they had overwhelming evidence of infiltration by a third force.

Kamambo said they have already notified Fifa, Caf and Cosafa for possible corrective action.

“The executive committee was not amused by the chaos that surrounded the Warriors camp at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals and will institute and ad hoc committee to probe several issues that characterised the team’s stay in Egypt. This is in line with section 51 of the Zifa constitution,” he said.

“Zifa has evidence of infiltration of the Warriors camp by a group of vengeful individuals bent on undoing the great work done by the current executive.

Fifa, Caf and Cosafa have already been notified of the possible corrective action.”

The Zifa boss said the trio, working with others, have been trying to destabilise the association.

“Attacks on the reputation of Zifa are by vengeful elements who wanted, but failed, to monopolise the corridors of football administration,” Kamambo said.

“We are disappointed that former Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa, former Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda and executive committee member Chamu Chiwanza, working with others, have been trying to destabilise the tranquillity that has been prevailing in local football since the new Zifa board took over. We have

since reported these individuals to Fifa.”

He also said they had resolved to recall Chiyangwa from his position as Cosafa president as well as suspend Chiwanza.

“The emergence committee, having noted the intransigence behaviour of Mr Chiyangwa and the active role he has been playing in destabilising our football, in particular the Afcon tournament, has also taken and communicated its decision to recall Philip Chiyangwa from his position as Cosafa president and any other positions he may be holding in football across the globe,” he said.

Chiwanza was also suspended over accusations ranging from electoral fraud to destabilising the Warriors’ Afcon camp, among others.

Zifa feels the Warriors and the technical team tried their best under the circumstances.