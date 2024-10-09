Chivhu Queens eyes promotion

Spread the love

CHIKOMBA — Chivhu netball outfit, Chivhu Queens has Super League promotion in sight after qualifying for the league promotion finals scheduled for October 19, in Marondera.

Club coach Pedzisayi Muhenyeri confirmed the development to The Mirror. He said they are looking forward to winning the finals.

He also said that they are appealing to well-wishers to support the club.

“The girls are ready to go to the final and win. We hope to arrive at the finals in good shape and put some good performances.

“We are having financial difficulties and this causes problems in securing transport and food for the players. We appeal for assistance to help us through the finals,” he said.

The tournament will feature eight teams that came tops in two sub leagues from the province that had a total of 25 teams. The top two teams will qualify into the Super League.

The leagues were divided into the Northern and Southern leagues.

Chivhu Queens booked their place in the finals after finishing on third position in the Southern league.

The other three teams from the Southern league are Ruwa Future Gems Brace and Keffalos.

Source: Masvingo Mirror