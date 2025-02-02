Chivayo offers losing ZIFA candidates ‘private settlement’ amid ZIFA election dispute

Spread the love

HARARE – Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has proposed a “private settlement” to pacify losing candidates in the contentious Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidential election, describing the move as an effort to resolve allegations surrounding his financial support for newly elected ZIFA president, Nqobile Magwizi.

Chivayo, in a statement on X, dismissed accusations that his promise of US$10 million and 78 brand-new vehicles to the 78 ZIFA voting delegates, if Magwizi won, amounted to vote-buying and violated FIFA’s Code of Ethics. He described the allegations as “baseless and misleading,” asserting he is not bound by FIFA’s Code as he holds no official role within ZIFA.

“If the losing candidates are so heartbroken, I’m happy to meet them, apologize, and agree on a gentleman’s private settlement, rather than have them tarnish my precious name over unfounded allegations,” Chivayo said.

The flamboyant businessman’s statement comes as a petition prepared for FIFA accuses him of influencing the election outcome. Chivayo argued the petition is a smear campaign by “personal adversaries” and dismissed claims that his actions were politically motivated due to his connections to the ruling ZANU PF party.

Chivayo’s push back also comes as ZIFA losing candidates Twine Phiri and Phillemon Machana have taken their legal battle to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). They are challenging Magwizi’s victory in the 25 January poll, accusing him of benefiting from third-party interference.

Magwizi won decisively, securing 61 of the 77 votes cast (80%), while Machana and Phiri received six and four votes, respectively. The claimants allege undue influence, citing Chivayo’s financial promises and endorsements as compromising the election’s integrity.

In their CAS submission filed on 29 January, Phiri and Machana seek the annulment of the results and demand fresh elections within 30 days. They also want Magwizi barred from contesting, claiming he failed to distance himself from external influences, including Chivayo’s public support.

The petition further accuses Youth Minister Tino Machakaire of endorsing Magwizi before the election, with allegations of one delegate photographing their ballot under duress. Phiri and Machana argue the election violated ZIFA statutes, which mandate immediate reporting of undue influence to FIFA and CAF.

Chivayo remains defiant, insisting his financial pledges were private initiatives aimed at advancing football. “My business operations and philanthropic efforts are conducted independently,” he said, dismissing allegations of political interference as “absurd” and “defamatory.”

He also called on stakeholders to support Magwizi. “Let’s give Mr. Magwizi and his board a fair chance to start their assignment,” Chivayo said, expressing confidence that FIFA would dismiss the petition.

The CAS case has placed the spotlight on Magwizi’s leadership, with claimants seeking an interim order to halt Magwizi’s ZIFA presidential duties until the matter is resolved.

