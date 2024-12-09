Chivayo Honours Football Legend Peter Ndlovu with Lavish BMW X6 Sport Gift

Spread the love

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted football legend Peter Ndlovu a brand-new a R2.6 million (US$144 000) 2024 BMW X6M Sport Competition as a gesture of appreciation for his monumental contributions to the country’s football legacy. The extravagant gesture was accompanied by a heartfelt message from Chivayo, celebrating Ndlovu as one of Zimbabwe’s greatest sports icons.

In a message posted on social media, Chivayo described Ndlovu as “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME,” emphasizing the former footballer’s immense talent and hard work that placed Zimbabwe on the global stage. The business mogul reflected on Ndlovu’s rise from the dusty streets of Makokoba in Bulawayo to becoming the first African player to feature in the English Premier League in 1992. His remarkable journey and achievements with Highlanders FC and the Zimbabwean national team, the Warriors, have cemented his place in the country’s sporting history.

Chivayo praised Ndlovu for maintaining humility and professionalism despite his extraordinary talent, highlighting that his legacy has inspired generations of Zimbabweans, including himself. “Growing up, he was my soccer HERO and I aspired to play like him. However, my BILLIONAIRE BODY had other plans for me,” Chivayo humorously shared, acknowledging that while he didn’t pursue a football career, he now has the means to honor those who have excelled in the sport.

The gesture was more than just a gift; it was a token of appreciation for Ndlovu’s lasting impact on Zimbabwean football. Chivayo made sure the vehicle was a fitting tribute, with the brand-new BMW, valued at 2.6 million rand (approximately USD 144,000), fully paid for and ready for collection.

The message also mentioned Ndlovu’s current residence in South Africa, but Chivayo assured him that no distance could stop him from showing gratitude. “I can surely make things happen WHEREVER you are,” he said, adding that Ndlovu could collect the car at Vogue Auto Motors in Sandton, South Africa.

Chivayo concluded his message by reiterating the importance of Ndlovu’s contribution to the beautiful game and how his success has inspired countless fans in Zimbabwe and beyond. “This is a SMALL token of my appreciation for your OUTSTANDING contribution to the game of football and for INSPIRING generations of Zimbabwean soccer fans,” he said.

Peter Ndlovu, who is now based in South Africa, has yet to publicly respond to the gesture, but this thoughtful and generous act has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the football community and fans alike.

