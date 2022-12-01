Chisora to use £2m Fury pay-day to keep kids in private school and away from his old dangerous neighbourhood

LONDON: DEREK CHISORA will use his £2million Tyson Fury windfall to keep his daughters in private school and away from his old dangerous neighbourhood.

The 38-year-old heavyweight moved to North London from Zimbabwe aged 16 and changed his life around at the same Finchley ABC gym that later moulded Anthony Joshua into an Olympic legend.

The Brexit-supporting Boris Johnson fan now lives on leafy Hampstead Heath and dines in the capital’s favourite restaurants – after giving up alcohol and the party-boy lifestyle five years ago.

But his most important extravagance is putting Angelina and Harare through top schools and he is well aware of the tragic story of Danny Williams – who is still risking his life in dangerous bouts aged 49 – to keep his girls in education.

He said: “I am here because I like the nice things in life.

“Sometimes I have to drive through my old neighbourhood and I think, f**k that, I don’t want to come back to this s***hole.

“That keeps me hungry and motivated. It’s always financial because you never really make enough money to survive.

“The economy goes up and down, some investments go bad, you have to appreciate it.

“Kids are in private school and that’s expensive. You get used to the lifestyle, which is great.

“Every parent wants to put their kids through private schools.

“Some parents manage to do it at the start but, when things get difficult, they have to take them out and put them in a state school.

“Every parent wants to give their kids the best and the best start in life.”

The 18st hulk famously scoots around London in a tiny and cost-cutting SmartCar while most his colleagues brag and post online their Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

Having survived a childhood scare with measles and a gun attack when he first arrived in England as a wayward teen, Del Boy has learned to enjoy experiences more than material things and he certainly doesn’t bother showing them off.

“Everyone likes nice stuff,” he said. “Most people get money and go and buy flashy cars or watches.

“But other people just like to enjoy life and prefer holidays and experiences more than the most expensive things.

“I just enjoy the things that I like. I drive my SmartCar and enjoy keeping the girls happy.

“I treat myself everyday and if I want a nice watch or car then I buy it.

“I don’t deprive myself of anything and I don’t save up for stuff.”

Fury has already beaten Chisora twice, in 2011 and 2014, and some concerned fans have been calling for the African to retire ever since he reached his 30s and started suffering the bulk of his 12 losses.

But the evergreen brawler insists Britain is too hung up on defeats and forcing fighters into retirement prematurely.

“It’s okay if you lose,” he said.

“It’s okay if you go through a divorce and you go back again.

“There’s nothing greater in life than living. It’s the best thing ever.

“For us, to have gone through all the preparation and you think you have trained hard enough, and you meet somebody who has trained hard enough as well and he wins, yes, you’re going to be upset, but you come out again and move on.

“People have an agenda of getting upset; ‘Why did he do this, why did he do that?’

“No, don’t get upset, just enjoy it.”

