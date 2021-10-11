Chidzambwa scouts for talent at Zanu PF tournament

CHIVHU – Former national soccer star and Zimbabwe Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa was the toast of a Zanu PF sports gala held at Masasa in Chikomba District last week.

The function which was sponsored by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Felix Mhona at a cost of US$7 000 saw teams competing in men and women’s soccer and netball.

Chidzambwa picked five players at the end of the match who he would send for trials, The Mirror was told.

Dambatsoko emerged as the best team Mhona handed it US$500 and the top goal scorer got US$20 for every goal he scored. The other teams which participated in the competitions are Nharira, Masasa and Gandami.

The Minister provided food for everyone at the competitions including spectators and a beast was slaughtered. There were sports kits for all teams that participated.

Chikomba Central Constituency Development Co-ordinator Lovemore Masunungure said the tournament was meant to bring youths together and to showcase their talents.

Mhona’s PA, Kudzai Majoni Choto said in a telephone interview that the tournament was not for political aspirations but just a social gathering to support youths in the constituency who have dreams of becoming professional footballers.

Chikomba Rural District Council chairperson Israel Dhikinya also attended the function.

“This was an important sports function. Chidzambwa was there and five players were scouted. That is good for us,” said Dhikinya.

However, there were mixed feelings on the amount used for a tournament at a time when medical officers at Nharira Clinic in the constituency have no accommodation. – Masvingo